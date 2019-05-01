Letter to BS: Ness Wadia's maternal grandmother was Jinnah's only child

This refers to “Japan court hands suspended prison term to Ness Wadia” (May 1). Your report says that Ness is the son of patriarch but doesn't mention a more significant fact about his ancestory, that is, he is the great grandson of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the legendary founder of Pakistan. Ness' maternal grandmother, Dina Wadia, was Jinnah's only child estranged from him as she married a Parsi (non-Muslim). Jinnah's wife Rattanbai was also born a Parsi but she converted to Islam before marriage. Dina never migrated to Pakistan and remained an Indian for most part of her life, though in her later years, she lived in the US and acquired its citizenship.

There are no Pakistanis in the posterity of Pakistan’s founder; they are largely Indians or ones with home and hearths in India. The only immovable property Jinnah ever had is a house in Malabar Hills in Mumbai. He died in Pakistan, remembering it.

R C Mody, New Delhi







