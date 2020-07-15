Letter to BS: Oli should not forget about ties between India, Nepal

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli’s statement about the pilgrimage city of Ayodhya and Lord Rama is incorrect to the extent that debating it is a waste of time. The head of state of the country adjacent to India and culturally connected with it should have a geographical and historical under- standing that Ayodhya is an ancient city and is located in India. Nepal also shares a border with Uttar Pradesh and the Hindu population of Nepal also has faith in the same Lord Rama who was the king of Ayodhya and was married to Sita of Janakpur. Oli has been making such statements for some time. Saying that the Indian government wants to remove him from the Prime Minister's chair, he has accused India of spreading the corona infection. In order to appease anti-Indian sentiments and radical nationalist elements in Nepal, he has also passed a new map of India, in which Indian territory has been shown in Nepal. He has issued instructions to not give citizenship to married Indian women in Nepal for seven years.

The real reason for this exercise is that there is anger in the Nepal Communist Party over Oli's failed rule. His support has also declined among the people of Nepal. Party co-chairman and former prime minister Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda has made it clear that Oli is not fit to be Prime Minister. It is believed that other leaders of the party, including Prachanda, have decided to remove Oli and this decision might also be approved in the apex committee meeting. But Oli has postponed the meeting in the guise of floods and landslides. According to experts, the Prime Minister of Nepal is under the influence of China. India has clearly stated that it wants to resolve all disputes with Nepal through diplomatic and political dialogue. Oli should not forget that India and Nepal have had a very close relationship since ancient times. If the current government of Nepal has a complaint against India, they should say that upfront.

