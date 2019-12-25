Letter to BS: Opportunism visible in Mayawati's double-track politics

This refers to the “Peacenick Mayawati” (December 24). Given the track record of her political career, otherwise overambitious Mayawati is apparently ambivalent about the Citizenship Amendment Act not because of her respect for constitutional values but because of her undisclosed long-term political interests. Her double-track politics only reflects her opportunism.

It is an open secret that in the last Assembly elections in UP, Mayawati’s refusal to have the Congress party on board in her alliance with the Samajwadi Party had benefitted the BJP electorally. As a result, it is now widely believed that her contrarian agenda in the opposition parties’ moves against the BJP-led NDA government is meant to bail it out of a difficult situation. In return, this government will respond to her underhand gesture by holding its investigating and agencies back from harassing her.

Tarsem Singh Hoshiarpur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number