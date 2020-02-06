Letter to BS: Other states must take lessons from Kerala's health dept

The Kerala health department under minister K K Shailaja has to be lauded for the exemplary and stupendous work done to contain the dangerous novel coronavirus, with three patients under treatment in isolated wards of hospitals in Trichur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts. The health minister who boldly led the medical team to encounter the deadly Nipah virus epidemic two years back is again back in action to fight yet another deadly virus.

Kerala’s preparedness and response to coronavirus has been so comprehensive and swift that other states have started to take lessons from it. Two years ago, health officials and volunteers, police, panchayats and other local bodies, politicians, press and even the common people alerted and supported one another to contain the Nipah virus and now the same is being repeated for the coronavirus scare. Around 2,239 individuals are under surveillance and 84 are in hospitals. A tracking system monitors everyone coming to the state from high-risk destinations and also those who have come in contact with suspected cases. The five international airports in the state, seaports and railway stations have been put on alert and medical teams are ready 24x7 to trace, track and transport doubtful cases for check-up and treatment. Awareness, confidence, grit and determination undoubtedly help to overcome such health crisis. Half the battle is won when there is no panic and unnecessary pressure.

M Pradyu, Kannur

