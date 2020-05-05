Letter to BS: Pharma industry, pharmacists also deserve appreciation

Governments across the world are engaged in an intense battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Only a vaccine can be a definite and conclusive solution to help mankind return to normal life. Whoever first develops a Covid vaccine will gain a huge competitive advantage. India has the potential to develop an antidote to Covid-19. We should be proud of our biotech companies. Six Indian companies are in race to make a vaccine for Covid. One of them, Serum Institute of India (SII), is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally — more than 1.5 billion so far. It is great to know that a vaccine candidate, developed by the SII in partnership with American firm Codagenix, has progressed to the pre-clinical test phase (the animal trial phase) and estimated to be ready by early 2022.

The government of India should empower our pharmaceutical scientists and doctors, provide them with more infrastructure. We should also enhance our bio-defence mechanism. Hospitals should be equipped well to treat patients affected with special pathogens in future. In this crisis, pharma industries and pharmacists also deserve appreciation. They have been working tirelessly.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli Hyderabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number