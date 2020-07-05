Letter to BS: PM has sent an unequivocal and substantive message to China

By making an unscheduled visit to Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred after putting up a brave fight against Chinese intruders, and asserting the country's right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent an unequivocal and substantive message that the country's patience with the predatory tactics of China along the LAC has waned. He may not have mentioned China in his address to the soldiers stationed at Ladakh, but his remarks that an era of expansionism is over is clearly aimed at China and its military aggressiveness along the LAC and with several of its other neighbouring countries. His acknowledgment of Ladakh as a pride of India and calling its people as patriots is nothing but an unambiguous message to China that Ladakh belongs to India and it is not up for negotiation. It has now become apparent that China's attempts to alter the status quo along the LAC will never remain unchallenged and will be met with an appropriate response from India. With international support growing for India in its present border stand-off with China, that country might be forced to recalibrate its military aggressiveness along LAC with India.

M Jeyaram Tamil Nadu



