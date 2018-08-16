Letter to BS: PM Modi should also worry about health of India's soil

Surinder Sud’s “The menace of land erosion” (August 14) is a thought-provoking article. My grandson, Aarav (5), who lives in Fairfax, Virginia, asked me, “Grandpa, what have you been doing? Why did you not save your motherland?” He wishes for a faster way to curb in There must be a faster way and here, history can be a guide. If scientists visit the work of a science-oriented farmer, Shekhar Bhadsavle, near Neral, Maharashtra, they will find an answer to this. The scientists can also visit southern Brazil and find an answer. As the Prime Minister worries about the health of Indians on Independence Day, I would urge him to also worry about the health of Indian soil from where the Indian rises.

Chandrasekhar G Ranade

Washington DC