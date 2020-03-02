Letter to BS: Politicians should stop making reckless election promises

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, desperate to get re-elected amidst grave charges of financial bungling against him, has promised to annex the West Bank territory within weeks of coming back to power, implying a violent war against the present Palestinian occupants. A joint US-Israeli mapping committee has already earmarked the West Bank areas, as per President Donald Trump’s latest Middle East peace plan, ahead of the US presidential election scheduled later this year. Across the globe democratic leaders make pre-poll promises like the anti-immigrant rhetoric in the US and Europe and like our own leaders offering freebies, farm loan waivers and so on, ignoring the disastrous socio-economic consequences. There is an urgent need to correct this anomaly by putting in place a system to prevent leaders from making reckless election promises.

Mahendra B Jain, Bengaluru

