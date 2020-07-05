Letter to BS: Priyanka could have opted to vacate govt accommodation

This refers to “Bungalow bye bye” (Chinese Whispers, July 2). The General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra (pictured) at the moment does not hold any elected post and ideally, soon after the SPG cover was withdrawn, she could have opted to vacate the government accommodation to move to her own house in Sainik Farms or else to Lucknow, which happens to be the political epicentre of Uttar Pradesh and also the right place for her to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Adityanath, who is UP's chief minister. Moreover, when there are millions of poor who have no proper roof over their heads, Vadra could have set the ball rolling and shown solidarity with them. It is strange that the electronic media spent hours debating why the government has taken this step and reading motives as if she has been stranded roofless on the road. The could have simply kept quiet instead of linking senior BJP leaders like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others to the development. Both these veterans have been members of Parliament for years and also cabinet ministers and by comparing their stay with that of Vadra, they are only keeping the issue boiling. This would only hurt the image of Vadra as some like BJP’s Sambit Patra would be forced to ask why can’t the Vadra family shift to their apartment in London? Until, Vadra herself gets elected by the people, she should be asked by her party to fight her own battle by being in the midst of people.,

N Nagarajan Secunderabad

