Letter to BS: Right-thinking people must align for defending democracy

This refers to the editorial “Truth to power” (September 11). What is shocking about the ongoing blatant violation of our constitutionally-granted right to freedom of speech and expression is that all this is happening in a country that calls itself the biggest democracy in the world. Artistes known for their liberal worldview are put behind bars by the police for lampooning leaders indulging in sectarian politics. Some public-spirited people have even been killed allegedly for their fight against religion- and caste-based politics by bigoted vigilantes. In this Stygian situation, all right-thinking people must align themselves to the cause of defending the democracy and our right to speak fearlessly. They are inseparable and unavoidable for enduring peace and prosperity in the country.

Tarsem Singh, Hoshiarpur

First Published: Wed, September 11 2019. 21:19 IST

