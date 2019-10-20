Letter to BS: Savarkar issue has once again exposed confusion within Cong

This refers to “ and Savarkaritis” (October 19). V D has been a revered name in India as a patriot and freedom fighter for decades on account of which the honorific Veer (brave) was added to his name and recognised even by his political opponents. He is one of the rare politicians who enjoyed the respect even of those who were ideologically opposed to him. It is recognition of his sufferings and sacrifices for the nation. He was an accused in the Gandhi murder case but most people including his political opponents rejoiced when he was found not guilty. It was during the rule of the political party opposed to him that the government of the state of Bombay (now Maharashtra) named an important road in the city of Bombay (now Mumbai) on which important institutions are located Veer Marg.

R C Mody, Saket

