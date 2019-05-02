Letter to BS: SC should have a bench to meet needs of southern India

This refers to “Supreme Court door ast” (May 1). Just as the high courts have regional benches in large states, the Supreme Court (SC) too should have a bench to meet the needs of southern India and Northeast India. The SC, located in New Delhi, is at a considerable distance from the south and north-eastern parts of India. Due to this, poor and aged clients find it difficult to travel to Delhi. Affordability, increasing cost of transportation lodging expenses, and high legal expenses is another factor.



Parliamentarians have raised this issue on the need to have a southern bench of the SC to expedite long pending appeals. As the population of the country is growing, so are litigation and its costs. Establishing a bench in the south is a practical and viable solution.

H N Ramakrishna

Bengaluru