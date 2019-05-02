Letter to BS: SC should have a bench to meet needs of southern India

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: A fresh look is called for on the appointment of SC judges
Letter to BS: Due process should be followed in the SC complaint case
From insolvency law to tax on motor spare parts, here are key court orders
From lapses in tax cases to cheque bounce trial, here're key court orders
How low he can stoop: SC slams Manoj Tiwari for taking 'law in his hands'
-
This refers to “Supreme Court door ast” (May 1). Just as the high courts have regional benches in large states, the Supreme Court (SC) too should have a bench to meet the needs of southern India and Northeast India. The SC, located in New Delhi, is at a considerable distance from the south and north-eastern parts of India. Due to this, poor and aged clients find it difficult to travel to Delhi. Affordability, increasing cost of transportation lodging expenses, and high legal expenses is another factor.
Parliamentarians have raised this issue on the need to have a southern bench of the SC to expedite long pending appeals. As the population of the country is growing, so are litigation and its costs. Establishing a bench in the south is a practical and viable solution.
H N Ramakrishna
Bengaluru
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU