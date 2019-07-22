Letter to BS: Sheila Dikshit can be called a 'transformer' of Delhi

Apropos “ cremated with state honours” (July 22). Senior Congress leader and three-term Chief Minister of Delhi, can be called a “transformer” of Delhi. It used to be a full fledged Union Territory till 1991, and even today has multiple power centres, but she was able to manage Delhi much better than many others who held power before she took over the reins in 1998. Gujarat used to be touted as the best governed state under Narendra Modi, but unlike Delhi, the state did not face the problem of people migrating in large numbers.

Unlike other homogenous states, Delhi has became the residence of people from all across India and she did struggle to handle the law and order as the Delhi Police continued to be under the central government. Later, many unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against her over the 2010 Commonwealth Games spoiled her clean image. She was lucky as during her term she had the support of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Manmohan Singh, unlike the present CM Arvind Kejriwal who continues to face hostilities from the powers that be.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in