Letter to BS: Skipping anti-CAA meet a commendable stand by Mamata

Will she also kindly recall that her own state was marred by huge political violence let loose by TMC activists during LS polls?

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

This refers to “Mamata to skip oppn meet; cites violence by Left, Cong during strike in WB” (January 9). It was interesting to learn that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will boycott the Opposition meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 to protest the violence unleashed in the state allegedly by Left Front and Congress workers during a trade union strike.

Various parts of West Bengal have been witness to massive incidents of violence and arson, blocking of railway tracks and roads by protestors trying to enforce a shutdown. Well done, Mamatadi, for taking such a bold stand. But will she also kindly recall that her own state was marred by huge political violence let loose by Trinamool Congress activists both during last year’s Lok Sabha polls and the by-elections to the state Assembly? Why such “double standards”?

First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 21:59 IST

