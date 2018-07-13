Letter to BS: Some loopholes in education reforms need to be plugged

-
It refers to “Decent Score” (July 12). Conducting JEE exams twice will be music to aspiring students’ and their parents’ ears. Not only will it provide flexibility but will crucially, save
them one year. I agree with your views that entrance exams should still be held in the offline written mode or left to the student’s choice to avoid any hiccups. Whole motive should be to reduce stress as much as possible.
Yes, the government should be complimented for creating “institutions of eminence (IOEs)” status as these IOEs are insulated from some of the regulations and can smoothly enter into world’s top colleges. But, at the same time it is not only shocking but shameful that a non-existent institution has been awarded an eminent status, which has been bestowed on colleges such as the IITs.
Since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group is behind this, Jio University is flush with funds and can really create something world class, but it is not the way of going about things. First it need to prove itself on continuous basis and deliver good results despite the backing of the richest Indian. By clubbing Jio university with few IITs, UGC has demeaned the IITs which have put decades of hard work and excellence to achieve this. Jio should not be provided shortcuts to achieve this status.
Bal Govind Noida
