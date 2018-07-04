Letter to BS: Stressed sectors of economy impeding investment, job creation

This is in reference to the editorial “FDI stumbles, too” (July 4). The is turning unattractive for the foreign investors. Persisting stresses in many segments of the economy are hampering investment as well as

Economic policies and reforms are failing in manifesting the intended results. Rising bad assets and the consequential erosion in the net worth of public sector banks is adversely affecting credit expansion and pulling down the growth of the economy as a whole.





Sector-specific reforms are of paramount value as a measure to resolve issues hampering growth and creation of job opportunity. A stress-free banking sector in general, and more particularly in the case of the state-owned ones, is crucial. Stress removal is required to attract inflows of capital and to make the economy a preferred destination for

Kottayam

