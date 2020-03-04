Letter to BS: Tax terrorism will dent India's business friendly image

Apropos your editorial “Li­ce­n­ce to harass” (March 4), Vivad se Vishwas may be a scheme launched with the best of in­tentions, but the way to implement it is not to an­nounce ambitious Budget es­timates and arm twisting tax officials to bring in the revenues. In the short run, the terrorism of the taxmen may seem to bring in the moolah to a revenue-starved government, but in the long term, it would dent India’s image on the “ease of doing business” front. A healthy economy is one where the assessees, whether individuals or corporates, pay taxes according to simple laws. Having complex tax laws that provide ample scope for varied interpretations by the assessees and their consultants, followed by stiff de­mands by taxmen leading to prolonged litigation — not to speak of the scope for corruption it provides — are the precise reasons why investors are shying away from considering India as their preferred destination.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number