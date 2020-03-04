Letter to BS: Tax terrorism will dent India's business friendly image

-
ALSO READ
Facing tax and divestment shortfall, govt puts faith in Vivaad se Vishwas
Vivad se Vishwas scheme: Revised tax Bill addresses fears over tax on loss
'Vivad se Vishwas': MNCs will have to bring all disputed amount to India
Vivad se Vishwas scheme: 100% target or poor appraisal, taxmen told
From vivad to samvad, to gain vishwas
-
Apropos your editorial “Licence to harass” (March 4), Vivad se Vishwas may be a scheme launched with the best of intentions, but the way to implement it is not to announce ambitious Budget estimates and arm twisting tax officials to bring in the revenues. In the short run, the terrorism of the taxmen may seem to bring in the moolah to a revenue-starved government, but in the long term, it would dent India’s image on the “ease of doing business” front. A healthy economy is one where the assessees, whether individuals or corporates, pay taxes according to simple laws. Having complex tax laws that provide ample scope for varied interpretations by the assessees and their consultants, followed by stiff demands by taxmen leading to prolonged litigation — not to speak of the scope for corruption it provides — are the precise reasons why investors are shying away from considering India as their preferred destination.
V Jayaraman, Chennai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU