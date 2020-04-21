Letter to BS: The entire system is at fault for Palghar incident

The country is struggling with an epidemic but incidents of violence continue unabated. The recent violence at Palghar in Maharashtra is an example. Many people are trying to give this incident a communal colour, which can flare up the situation. The main reason for such incidents is rumour-mongering. We need to understand that sort of chaos indicates that our social and collective thinking is weak. Had actions been taken against such incidents in time the murderous mob of Palghar would not have dared to attack. It is not appropriate to blame the police alone because from time to time policemen have also been victims of violence and those who attacked them got political protection. The entire system is at fault.

A large number of arrests have been made in Palghar. I hope that after a thorough investigation, the accused get severe punishment.

Bhupendra Singh Ranga Kurukshetra



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number