Letter to BS: The #MeToo movement needs to be handled with great care

This refers to the editorial "Responding to #metoo" (October 11). It rightly points out the shortcomings of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, when it comes to dealing with old cases. In the past few days, some courageous women have shared accounts from the past which should prompt the government take a relook at the various provisions of the Act.

We have to put an end to the disgusting malpractice of men in power seeking sexual favours for giving jobs to vulnerable young women. Men accused of such acts -if circumstantial evidence hint at their involvement - must be given an exemplary punishment. More such cases of brave women coming out with their tragic stories - swept under the carpet due to fear of losing their means of livelihood and also censure by society - would help this cause further. The plight of illiterate female domestic helps is far worse. Lecherous men often find these poor, defenceless young migrant girls easy prey. There are cases when even their wives turn a blind eye to such heinous acts.

However, this sensitive issue needs to be handled with great care. Some false cases may also be reported either for settling scores or motivated by factors such as political or business rivalries and the women who pretend to be victims could be playing into the hands of other criminals. They also deserve strict punishment. The only effective solution is empowering women further.

Krishan Kalra

Gurugram