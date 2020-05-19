Letter to BS: There is a need to continuously assess Covid-19 situation

This refers to the article “A critical phase” (May 19). With the central and state governments taking measures to open industries in the midst of the steadily increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, there is a need to continuously assess the situation. It took India 64 days to reach from 100 cases to one lakh as against 35 days by Germany or 25 days by the US. As against the global average of 60 cases per lakh people, India’s figure is 7 per cent. Besides, the recovery rate is going up, though slowly. The extent of economic activity should be commensurate with such analysis. A state-wise study of such figures should create a spirit of competition for performance improvement. The Centre should restrain the bad performers from economic misadventure.

Y G Chouksey

