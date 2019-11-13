Letter to BS: Time for economists to leave GDP alone and focus on happiness

-
ALSO READ
In backdrop of Economics Nobel announcement, letter panning RCT surfaces
Letters to BS: Measuring nations' prosperity with GDP is clearly misleading
Memories of an uncomplicated time when we did not dissect happiness
Say cheese! Madhya Pradesh likely to be first state to have happiness index
Letter to BS: CEA should at least do a reality check on job, GDP numbers
-
This refers to “Development Economics after the Nobel Prize” (November 13). Post Adam Smith, an eon was spent in identifying conditions necessary for wealth-creation. An era was then spent on distribution of income between capital and labour. Nobel winner Professor Angus Deaton then delved into the cause and spread and measurement of poverty. Now Abhijeet Banerjee et al have analysed to combat it through the seminal concept of Randomised Control Trials. It may take ages for socio-economists to move away from a trite GDP to the concept of happiness. More than in economics, development needs to be in human ethos.
R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 •
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU