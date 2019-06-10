JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Power firms are in dire straits on account of low recoveries
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Today both employers and employees are demanding more

The frequency in technological change calls for greater market alertness and the younger generation can play a vital role in this regard

Business Standard 

This refers to your article "Transforming performance" (June 10). It is necessary to go back in time to review the changes on the economic front directly related to employment. The economy before 1991 had socialist leanings with government policies being more employee protective than market competitive. Annual appraisals of employees by superiors were unrealistic and based more on personal prejudices of the reviewing authority. Regardless of reviews, job security overruled performance quality.

Post 1991, a reverse trend occurred, when the economic policies led to capitalist leanings. Intensifying competition meant product quality had to be globally qualitative. Job performance superseded job security. Today both employers and employees are demanding more from the other. Corporate budgets are not annual formalities but closer to reality. Changing market trends require more frequent monitoring and performance appraisals require greater interaction in the interest of both the company and the employee. The frequency in technological change calls for greater market alertness and the younger generation can play a vital role in this regard. Financial incentives to employees should be related to the achievement of budgetary goals. This would help companies retain both talent and experience. The recognition of qualities like leadership ability and group coordination will ensure greater dynamism in performance.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 21:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU