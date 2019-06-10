Letter to BS: Today both employers and employees are demanding more

This refers to your article "Transforming performance" (June 10). It is necessary to go back in time to review the changes on the economic front directly related to employment. The economy before 1991 had leanings with government policies being more employee protective than competitive. Annual appraisals of employees by superiors were unrealistic and based more on personal prejudices of the reviewing authority. Regardless of reviews, job security overruled performance quality.

Post 1991, a reverse trend occurred, when the economic policies led to capitalist leanings. Intensifying competition meant product quality had to be globally qualitative. Job performance superseded job security. Today both employers and employees are demanding more from the other. Corporate budgets are not annual formalities but closer to reality. Changing trends require more frequent monitoring and performance appraisals require greater interaction in the interest of both the company and the employee. The frequency in technological change calls for greater alertness and the younger generation can play a vital role in this regard. Financial incentives to employees should be related to the achievement of budgetary goals. This would help companies retain both talent and experience. The recognition of qualities like leadership ability and group coordination will ensure greater dynamism in performance.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

