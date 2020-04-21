Letter to BS: Tourism industry stares at thousands of crores in losses

Almost all industries have come to a grinding halt due to the deadly pandemic. Among the worst hit is the travel and tourism industry. The vacation months of April and May are considered the peak time for travelling in many parts of the world, as it is in our country. The Indian tourism industry is staring at thousands of crores in losses. For the industry, which provides jobs to lakhs of people directly and indirectly, the loss is terrible and appears insurmountable at the moment.

