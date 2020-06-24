JUST IN
Letter to BS: Trump is doing everything to bolster re-election bid

His decision to temporarily suspend new work visas for foreigners, including H-1Bs, is one proof of him using Covid-19 as an opportunity to harden immigration laws in the run-up to the Nov poll

Donald Trump | H-1B Visa | work visas

President Donald Trump stops to speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington. Photo: PTI

Facing criticisms over his inept handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the failure to soothe the anger on the streets of the US demonstrated by the “Black lives matter”, US Pre­sident Donald Trump has been doing everything to bolster his re-election bid. His decision to temporarily suspend new work visas for foreigners, including H-1Bs, is one proof of him using Covid-19 as an opportunity to harden immigration laws in the run-up to the November presidential poll. Since becoming president, Trump has not wasted time to pursue his “America first” policy, which played a pivotal role in catapulting him to the White House. America is a land of immigrants. Its present standing as world’s only super power with technological and military prowess needs to be attributed to the legions of immigrants. Considering the negative fallout of his decision on the country’s status as a hub of innovation, which attracts the best and brightest minds from across the globe, Trump should reconsider his retrograde visa policy sooner than later.

M Jeyaram Sholavandan


First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 23:02 IST

