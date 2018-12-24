Letter to BS: Uber picks India as 'world lab' for transport innovations

Your front page report by Surajeet Das Gupta, “Uber picks India as ‘world lab’ for transport innovations” (December 23) is heart-warming. That an international giant like Uber has chosen India to work on transport innovations in their laboratories in Hyderabad and Bangaluru is a solid endorsement of the heft and clout our country commands in their scheme of things.

It is fortuitous that their decision comes at a time when we are indeed fighting with our mobility issues. This initiative should help us arrive at some holistic and logical solutions and hopefully help in resolving this contentious matter. The fact that they “have been reasonably successful in persuading Indians in the US to come back home and work here” is an added great fallout.

The very concept of hailing cabs instead of using personal cars -- in which Uber is a pioneer -- is a winner. This alone can solve many of our traffic and air pollution woes. Cabs ensure optimal use of cars and road space; as more people give up their personal cars and switch to cabs there will be less number of vehicles on the roads and consequently somewhat less air pollution. It will also be a big relief for parking problems.

Uber’s plan to make it significantly easier to call for their cabs would be a boon to many a potential user and, of course, the company itself.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

