Letter to BS: We should not cry foul over Sidhu's conduct in Pakistan

This is with reference to the letter “Don’t cry foul” (August 23). Navjot Singh Sidhu, a minister in the Punjab government, is being criticised for falling into the trap of manipulative politics of Pakistan and not for visiting Parliament or promoting neighbourly peace.

During the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, Sidhu was asked to sit next to the head of Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, an Indian territory usurped by Pakistan by deceit.

Pak army chief chose to hug him in full public view, a gesture which made Sidhu forget that the Pak army supported the Khalistan movement and an innocent Indian from Punjab is languishing in a jail in Pakistan against which India has gone to the International Court of Justice.

However, the letter is right that we should not cry foul over this gesture of Sidhu. After all, he is a small fry in national politics and is not credited with high emotional intelligence.

Y G Chouksey

Pune
First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 21:26 IST

