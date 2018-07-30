Letter to BS: When Rahul Gandhi says happy birthday Uddhavji

JUST IN
This refers to Shekhar Gupta’s column “When Rahul says happy birthday Uddhavji” (July 29). We need to consider the implications of coalitions vis-à-vis the Constitution along with the compulsions of politics. When partners in a coalition speak in opposite voices and condemn the decisions of the government of which they are a part incessantly, it not only belies the meaning of the word coalition but also mocks democratic norms.

Shiv Sena is a glaring example of this. It fought the Lok Sabha election as a member of the coalition and had its say in appointing ministers from the party. Even as it keeps enjoying the benefits arising from power-sharing, it has been the most vocal and persistent critic of its own government and even extended vocal support to Opposition parties. Its relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has reached the nadir.

The BJP, too, exhibits a lack of self-respect by clinging to the coalition partner.

Shiv Sena suffers from visible hatred for Modi because of an existential threat — he has reduced them to second position in the Maharashtra Assembly and other local elections including the corporation in Mumbai. BJP is holding on to it since the stakes in Maharashtra are high. It is not confident of winning election without support from the Sena in a state which has the second largest number of Lok Sabha seats.

Y G Chouksey Pune

First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 21:52 IST

