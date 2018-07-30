Letter to BS: When Rahul Gandhi says happy birthday Uddhavji

This refers to Shekhar Gupta’s column “When Rahul says happy birthday Uddhavji” (July 29). We need to consider the implications of coalitions vis-à-vis the Constitution along with the compulsions of politics. When partners in a speak in opposite voices and condemn the decisions of the government of which they are a part incessantly, it not only belies the meaning of the word but also mocks democratic norms.

is a glaring example of this. It fought the as a member of the and had its say in appointing ministers from the party. Even as it keeps enjoying the benefits arising from power-sharing, it has been the most vocal and persistent critic of its own government and even extended vocal support to parties. Its relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has reached the nadir.

The BJP, too, exhibits a lack of self-respect by clinging to the coalition partner.

suffers from visible hatred for Modi because of an existential threat — he has reduced them to second position in the Maharashtra Assembly and other local elections including the corporation in Mumbai. is holding on to it since the stakes in Maharashtra are high. It is not confident of winning election without support from the Sena in a state which has the second largest number of

Y G Chouksey Pune



