Letter to BS: Why are BJP leaders still silent on the #MeToo movement

-
ALSO READ
#MeToo: NSUI president Fairoz Khan quits after sexual harassment charges
Letter to BS: The #MeToo movement needs to be handled with great care
As MJ Akbar faces sexual harassment allegations, RSS leader supports #MeToo
Will #MeToo transform our public culture?
Maneka Gandhi proposes panel of legal experts to probe #MeToo cases
-
This refers to “An untenable position” (October 16). Harassment of women at the workplace — be it in journalism, in corporates or the film industry — is the hidden side of employment and often go unreported by the victim for fear of losing the job or career growth. To expect evidence or witnesses for such misconduct is useless given that women silently suffer such insults and most of it goes unreported. It is only recently that some women have had the courage to report these dreadful incidents. One hopes the culprits in India are punished just like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.
ALSO READ: An untenable position
The right thing for Union minister M J Akbar would be to resign from his position and uphold the dignity of the office that he holds and the profession that he represents. The reference to elections is untenable as the #MeToo movement started way before the announcement of elections. Strangely, our Prime Minister and other party leaders have been silent on the #MeToo movement especially when the one of the main campaigns of the government is “Beti Bachao, Beti Padao”.
H N Ramakrishna, Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU