Letter to BS: Why are BJP leaders still silent on the #MeToo movement

This refers to “An untenable position” (October 16). Harassment of women at the workplace — be it in journalism, in corporates or the film industry — is the hidden side of employment and often go unreported by the victim for fear of losing the job or career growth. To expect evidence or witnesses for such misconduct is useless given that women silently suffer such insults and most of it goes unreported. It is only recently that some women have had the courage to report these dreadful incidents. One hopes the culprits in India are punished just like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.



ALSO READ: An untenable position

The right thing for Union minister M J Akbar would be to resign from his position and uphold the dignity of the office that he holds and the profession that he represents. The reference to is untenable as the #MeToo movement started way before the announcement of Strangely, our Prime Minister and other party leaders have been silent on the #MeToo movement especially when the one of the main campaigns of the government is “Beti Bachao, Beti Padao”.

H N Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number