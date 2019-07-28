JUST IN
Letter to BS: Why does India resist third-party mediation on Kashmir issue?
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Why does India resist third-party mediation on Kashmir issue?

The topic has gained attention because of a comment by Donald Trump during Imran Khan's visit to Washington

Business Standard 

US President Donald Trump greets Pakistani PM Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House on Monday | photo:AP/PTI

This refers to “Why does India resist mediation on Kashmir?” by Aakar Patel (July 26). The topic has gained attention because of a comment by US President Donald Trump during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington. The columnist has come to the conclusion that the message sent abroad is that India fears outside diplomatic intervention due to some perceived weakness. The actual message sent out is that India is the decision-making power in this region and we do not need anybody to complicate the existing situation.

J K Achuthan, Ernakulam


First Published: Sun, July 28 2019. 22:27 IST

