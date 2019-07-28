Letter to BS: Why does India resist third-party mediation on Kashmir issue?

This refers to “Why does India resist mediation on Kashmir?” by Aakar Patel (July 26). The topic has gained attention because of a comment by US President during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington. The columnist has come to the conclusion that the message sent abroad is that India fears outside diplomatic intervention due to some perceived weakness. The actual message sent out is that India is the decision-making power in this region and we do not need anybody to complicate the existing situation.

J K Achuthan, Ernakulam

