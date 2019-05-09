Letter to BS: Why don't we accept the panel's decision on CJI and move on

This refers to “Justice denied” (May 9). Allow me to differ with your reasoning. I strongly suspect that we are falling into the trap of always assuming that if the complainant in an alleged sexual harassment case is a woman, she must be right. Let’s not forget that the committee that reviewed the complaint consisted of three eminent sitting judges of the country’s highest court. A mere technicality that the panel did not pass the “transparency” test is a stretch and questions the integrity of the judges. They may have a “reporting relationship” with the CJI but that doesn’t mean they won’t apply their mind and arrive at a fair decision.

There’s a clear possibility that the complaint is motivated; perhaps influenced by external factors. So why don’t we accept the panel’s decision gracefully and move on. That’s the least we can do to maintain the sanctity of the apex court.

Krishan Kalra, Gurugram

