Lutyens Delhi: A state of mind

Letters to BS: Govt has learnt no lessons from its havoc-inducing moves
Letters to BS: Boris Johnson has shown disdain for democratic conventions

Boris Johnson appears bent on circumventing debate about his no-deal Brexit

UK PM Boris Johnson | Photo: Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) has not only sprung a surprise by proroguing the country's Parliament but also demonstrated his complete disdain for established democratic conventions and Westminster — democracy itself. As a politician who was not directly elected by the people, but by a section of conservatives, Johnson appears bent on circumventing debate about his no-deal Brexit in Parliament which by all accounts is undemocratic and amounts to blatant disregard for the will of the people. At this time the people of Britain and its political class are deeply divided; any attempt to circumvent Parliamentary debate on the issue needs to be decried and prevented at all cost. Given the disastrous consequences on Britain's economy arising out of a no-deal Brexit, Prime Minister Johnson should have called for a general election. As things stand now, the opposition should ask for a vote of confidence sooner than later.

M Jeyaram, Sholavandan

First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 21:46 IST

