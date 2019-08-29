Letters to BS: Cabinet's move to increase FDI could be a game-changer

Close on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of measures to perk up the country’s sagging economy, the Union cabinet’s move towards increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country could prove to be a game-changer. In a fresh round of reforms, the government relaxed rules in single-brand retail, approved 26 per cent in digital media and offered 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route in coal mining and contract manufacturing. The big stimulus could also help to considerably ease trade tensions between India and the US which has been simmering for some time now.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number