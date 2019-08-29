Letters to BS: J-K governor's comment on detained leaders is disgraceful

-
The comment by the J&K governor Satya Pal Malik in his maiden official media interaction since August 5 that the longer politicians stay in jail, the higher the political dividends for them is disgraceful. Such a comment trivialises the prolonged detention of political leaders and betrays his disdain for the liberty of an individual guaranteed under the Constitution. Equally outrageous is his belief that mobile phones and internet are essentially weapons of terrorists, and ordinary citizens have little use of them. If so, why not extend such restrictions to the rest of the country? The governor also displayed scant regard for decorum by predicting that people would beat up Congress leaders with shoes for their stand on the changes in Kashmir. This is highly provocative and unbecoming of a person of his stature.
S K Choudhury, Bengaluru
