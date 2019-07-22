Letting the demographic dividend slip

India's total fertility rate declined in 2017 to 2.2 after remaining unchanged at 2.3 for four years. This means that Indian women, who on an average bore 2.3 children during their reproductive years, now have 2.2 children.

This is one of the findings of the Sample Registration System, a large demographic survey conducted by the Registrar General of India. One of the major reasons why women are unable to join the labour force in sufficient numbers is that they fulfil a very time-consuming responsibility of bearing and bringing up children. If women bear many children then they are ...