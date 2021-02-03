Little for the vulnerable

The Union Budget for 2021-22 set out a new agenda for growth and recovery, based around an expansion of capital expenditure, fuelled by considerable borrowing from the market and small savings. In any other year, the effectiveness of this strategy would naturally have been the main question to be asked about the Budget.

But 2020-21 is not a normal year; it is one in which a pandemic has ravaged the global and Indian economy, and in which a large number of Indians have been rendered jobless or destitute. The question necessarily also must be, therefore: How well did this Budget address the ...