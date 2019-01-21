Lobbying against external benchmark begins

After 20 years of allowing the open abuse of floating rate loans, on December 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that beginning April 1, 2019, banks would have to link interest rates on such loans to an external benchmark instead of using their own internal benchmark. This marks one of the few cases of pro-consumer action taken by the RBI.

The RBI claims to strike a balance between banks and consumers, but usually bats for banks. But lenders aren’t giving in so easily. They have started lobbying against the external benchmark, stressing “problems” in implementing ...