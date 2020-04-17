Lockdown in a small place

A few days ago a friend rang me up to enquire how we were doing in the lockdown. But even before I could answer she said “but of course we had chosen a lockdown lifestyle many years ago”. Shabnam had relocated to a small village in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal two decades ago from Delhi.

She too works in craft and it was natural for us to meet. Every time we met, we never failed to discuss how blessed we were to be living in a small place. But never have I been so thankful for my decision to quit my life in Mumbai and shift to Santiniketan as I have been in ...