Loneliness in open offices

Offices all over the world frown upon cabins and cubicles these days as it’s the age of open-plan offices. Some have gone beyond and come up with the idea of desk-less offices. Well, it’s not exactly a vast open space with no desk at all, but a limited number of desks are on offer only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone who leaves a desk for more than two hours is expected to pack up and operate from the “huddle rooms” in office. So most employees behave like homeless people who carry their belongings around with them. But don’t scoff at the plan, as ...