Long haul ahead

The National Company Law Tribunal has cleared the revival plan for Jet Airways, while also denying the new owners their claim to the airport slots that the airline had held prior to its cessation of operations in April 2019. It is exactly two years since bankruptcy procedures started for Jet Airways.

Under normal circumstances, it might be considered that this is too long — especially given the timelines built into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. On the other hand, the special circumstances of the pandemic mean that even a faster process might not have meant that the airline ...