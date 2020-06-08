Looking beyond crises

One of the biggest challenges to political leaders in office, according to former British prime minister Tony Blair, is to focus on long-term strategy. A day in government, he argues, is so full of emerging challenges that require immediate responses that managing and incorporating long-term vision can become the last priority.

For India’s current leadership, this must be a painfully familiar problem. The pandemic, which has forced almost all the world’s economies to slow and has had a devastating impact on production in India, might appear to be just the latest in a series ...