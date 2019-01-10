Looking forward to 2019

The year 2018 was one tumultuous year for the Indian equity investors, which brought along euphoria as well as despair. Domestic frontline equity indices scaled life highs in early 2018, outperforming the mid- and small-cap segments.

Equities initially rallied on positive macroeconomic data, encouraging corporate earnings and robust global trade growth trend. However, faster growth in the US economy triggering concerns of quicker rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and tighter monetary regime moderated the rally in global equities. The culmination of factors including persistence in ...