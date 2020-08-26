Looming Brexit and potential fallout

Why has the UK, the country of Isaac Newton, James Maxwell, Bertrand Russell and Charles Darwin, taken leave of its senses and decided to exit the European Union (EU) by end December 2020? If this were to finally happen, the UK will scramble for free trade agreements not just with the EU but also with others including India. Currently, the UK’s major partners for goods trade are Germany, US, China, Netherlands and France.

The UK imported $92 billion worth of goods from Germany and exported $65 billion to the US in 2019. These two countries were the UK’s top import and export ...