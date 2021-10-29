Loyalty beyond a boundary

In 1980, if the Left Front government and Calcutta police had followed the practice adopted by their 21st century counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, they would have had to arrest and slap cases under the sedition law and/or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on some 90,000 of us crowded into Eden Gardens.

That’s because we rose spontaneously to a man and woman to give Pakistan’s Asif Iqbal a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion after he was out. He had just played his last Test, and we Calcuttans were keen to demonstrate our ...