Lula's return: Brazil's left turn may be more muted this time

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s razor-thin victory over the extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro may not signal the kind of decisive turn to the left that had determined the Workers’ Party boss’s huge popularity during his two consecutive four-year terms between 2002 and 2010. Known mononymously as Lula, his 50.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent margin of victory suggests that South America’s largest country remains starkly divided, a reality that is clear from the fact that Mr Bolsonaro, the first incumbent to lose an election, is yet to officially concede. His associates, however, have held preliminary meetings with Lula’s camp, suggesting that a democratic transition of power will take place. Lula is well aware of the challenges he faces, declaring Obama-style that he would govern for all the people, not just those who voted for him. But he is up against powerful vested interests in the form of the military, which ruled Brazil between 1964 and 1985 and which explicitly backs Mr Bolsonaro, and business interests that have enriched themselves from the alarmingly accelerated exploitation of the Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest carbon sink.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:53 IST
