Lunch with BS: Meet BoB's Ravi Venkatesan, the master of his time

Ravi Venkatesan is yet again in a “winding-down” phase —this month, he will move on from Bank of Baroda where he is non-executive chairman, and three other ventures to create space for a new challenge, which will be “something big in the social sector”.

The exact plan is not fully baked yet, but the scale will be really big so that it can create a significant impact, Venkatesan says, as we settle down in a corner table of the near-empty Baoshuan restaurant at the rooftop of The Oberoi, New Delhi. The Chinese restaurant has been renamed (it was Taipan ...