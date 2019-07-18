Machine learning, AI & drug development

Organic life depends on proteins, complex molecules, which perform many functions. Proteins are made up of amino acids combinations. Amino acids are simple molecules paired and wrapped around each other in three-dimensional configurations.

Mis-folded proteins can cause horrible conditions like Alzheimer, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, etc. Developing new drugs, and tackling such conditions would receive a huge boost if we understood protein-folding processes. This is among the biggest research challenges. Protein folding seems to have simple rules, and we can list ...