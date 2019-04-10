Macroeconomic priorities for new govt

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing its five-year term and elections under way, it is a good time to outline what should be some of the macroeconomic priorities for the new government, whether NDA (as seems likely) or some Congress-centred coalition.

The economic record of the last five years has been mixed, ending on a somewhat weak note and entailing substantial challenges for the incoming government, especially in the context of a weakening global economic environment. Consider the following: Even the official 2011-12 base national income data ...