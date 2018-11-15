Maharaja's poor HR

A quick promotion will certainly not be in your wish list if you have been suspended for flouting office rules. But Air India is different.

A few months after serving a three-month suspension for refusing to take the obligatory breath test, Captain Arvind Kathpalia was promoted to the position of director, operations of the airline, in June 2017. According to a description for the operation director’s job when Kathpalia got appointed, he was responsible for flight operations, ground operations, and flight safety and training operations. Nothing could be more farcical than this. ...