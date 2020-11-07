Mail-in arrogance

Days after voting in the United States’ election came to a close, the world still does not know who has won. This is not the first time this has happened.

It happened, of course, in Florida in 2000 — when Al Gore eventually conceded to George W Bush in December, although the legal challenges to Bush’s election were still alive and well. But even otherwise, the United States takes a very long time to count its votes. For Indians, as we are granted so few occasions to gloat about our efficiency that all 1.3 billion of us seize each available opportunity with both hands, ...