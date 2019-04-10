Making a mockery of a vital electoral activity

We are the world’s largest democracy. We pride ourselves on having substantially “free and fair” elections term after term. Typically, every year there is some election somewhere in the nation.

Yet, something as fundamental as an election manifesto is so poorly regulated that the entire electoral process borders on being a farce. A fundamental element of a public contract is that the promise and reciprocal promises that create the contract are clearly understood, well communicated, and that the general public is able to take an “informed decision”. When a ...